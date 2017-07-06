Flooding fills streets and fields in Enon

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – High water struck at the Simon Stables in Enon where several inches of water still stand in the fields and streets.

Residents say the water reached as high as their knees.

Drains were working overtime in Clark County and flood advisories were in effect.  Heavy rainfall caused mass flooding on streets in Enon.

City officials shut down several roads after residents warned of high water.

In Green Meadows, residents there said they could do nothing but watch as flash floods struck their neighborhood. Several inches of water poured over streets and into homes.

As the rain continued to fall, the water gathered in ponds that residents reported were more than a foot in depth.

Enon resident Lilly Zeunen said, “It comes up to my knees so almost two feet.”

Amanda Zeunen, who lives in Green Meadows, said, “I rolled my pants up but they’re still a little bit wet. Rain boots were no match for this.”

People told 2 NEWS flooding in the area is nothing new as the area is prone to it anytime heavy rain falls.

