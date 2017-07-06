Heavy rain closing area roads, flash flood warnings issued

By Published: Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Miami, Montgomery, Clark and Greene Counties until 2:00 pm Thursday. Warnings have also been issued for Darke and Preble Counties until 2:45 pm.

Heavy rain Thursday also closed Taylorsville Road at Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights. 2 NEWS has learned that as of noon there is no flooding on the road itself but workers are clearing debris away from drainage ditches to enure the water can escape.

An Enon woman sent us photos of flooding around her Enon home Thursday.

Flooding around the Miami Valley

Severe Weather
Severe Weather
24 Hour Risk
24 Hour Risk
48 Hour Risk
48 Hour Risk
72 Hour Risk
72 Hour Risk

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says to expect heavy rain throughout the day Thursday but severe weather is not expected. The heavy rain will cause localized flooding in areas.

Drivers are reminded not to drive through high water.

Here are some of the video sent to us by viewers:

Flooding around the Miami Valley

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com all day for the latest weather information.

Keep up to the minute with the latest weather information in your area by downloading the Storm Team 2 Weather App. Use the Report It! feature to send us photos of the weather where you are.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s