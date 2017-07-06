Heavy rain closing area roads, flash flood warnings issued

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Miami, Montgomery, Clark and Greene Counties until 2:00 pm Thursday. Warnings have also been issued for Darke and Preble Counties until 2:45 pm.
Heavy rain Thursday also closed Taylorsville Road at Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights. 2 NEWS has learned that as of noon there is no flooding on the road itself but workers are clearing debris away from drainage ditches to enure the water can escape.
An Enon woman sent us photos of flooding around her Enon home Thursday.
Flooding around the Miami Valley
Flooding around the Miami Valley x
Latest Galleries
-
Boston Taxi hurts 10
-
Body found in Greenville
-
Sinkhole swallows car
-
Sharks thrash in water near beachgoers
-
Sharks thrash in water near beachgoers
-
Western Wildfires
-
Boat Sinks in Columbia
-
Plane crashes at Vectren Dayton Air Show
-
Bellefontaine Explosion
-
2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says to expect heavy rain throughout the day Thursday but severe weather is not expected. The heavy rain will cause localized flooding in areas.
Drivers are reminded not to drive through high water.
Here are some of the video sent to us by viewers:
Flooding around the Miami Valley
Flooding around the Miami Valley x
Latest Galleries
-
Boston Taxi hurts 10
-
Body found in Greenville
-
Sinkhole swallows car
-
Sharks thrash in water near beachgoers
-
Sharks thrash in water near beachgoers
-
Western Wildfires
-
Boat Sinks in Columbia
-
Plane crashes at Vectren Dayton Air Show
-
Bellefontaine Explosion
-
2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics
Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com all day for the latest weather information.
Keep up to the minute with the latest weather information in your area by downloading the Storm Team 2 Weather App. Use the Report It! feature to send us photos of the weather where you are.