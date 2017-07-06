Heavy rain closing area roads, flash flood warnings issued

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Miami, Montgomery, Clark and Greene Counties until 2:00 pm Thursday. Warnings have also been issued for Darke and Preble Counties until 2:45 pm.

Flash Flood Warning including Greenville OH, Arcanum OH, New Paris OH until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/EDIUJqMAiR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 6, 2017

Heavy rain Thursday also closed Taylorsville Road at Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights. 2 NEWS has learned that as of noon there is no flooding on the road itself but workers are clearing debris away from drainage ditches to enure the water can escape.

An Enon woman sent us photos of flooding around her Enon home Thursday.

Flooding around the Miami Valley View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A 2 NEWS Viewer sent us this image of flooding around her Enon home. A 2 NEWS Viewer sent us this image of flooding around her Enon home. Rip Rap Road at Taylorsville Road was closed Thursday due to heavy rain.(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says to expect heavy rain throughout the day Thursday but severe weather is not expected. The heavy rain will cause localized flooding in areas.

Drivers are reminded not to drive through high water.

Flash Flood Warning including Huber Heights OH, Fairborn OH, Riverside OH until 2:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wlRsRmMVmA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 6, 2017

Here are some of the video sent to us by viewers:

