Hot Rods finish off sweep of the Dragons

Bowling Green, Ky.—Three Bowling Green pitchers combined to allow just five hits and one unearned run as the Hot Rods edged the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Thursday night. The Hot Rods swept the three-game series, continuing the Dragons struggles on the road. While the Dragons have posted a home record of 30-14 for the year, they have lost 15 of their last 20 road games.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (5-4) was charged with the hard-luck loss. He pitched well over six innings, allowing five hits and two runs (both on solo homers) with no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, scoring a run without a hit when Tyler Stephenson and Bruce Yari drew back-to-back walks and Stephenson scored from second on a two-out error. But Bowling Green tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by 2016 first round draft pick Josh Lowe, his seventh home run of the year. Then in the sixth, Garrett Whitley, a first round pick from 2015, broke the tie with a long home run to left field, his fifth of the year, to make it 2-1 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons five hits came from five different players. Stephenson had a double for the team’s only extra base hit. Jose Siri was 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games, tied for 10th longest in Dragons history.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-9, 47-38) return home to open a four-game series with the South Bend Cubs (5-10, 44-40) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Andrew Jordan (3-5, 4.74) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Manuel Rondon (8-2, 4.68).

