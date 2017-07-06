New Wright State president looks to move past budget issues

By Published:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State President, Cheryl Schrader addressed campus today for the first time since officially taking office.

Schrader spoke in front of a packed Student Union building saying that upon her arrival she felt like Wright State lost sight of their pursuit of excellence.

“We know that we can’t afford to dwell on the mistakes of the past. This is a critical point in the history of Wright State University,” said Shrader.

She explained that despite facing tough times, Wright State has to focus on their strengths and continue to build relationships with the community.

This push comes as Wright State cut funding to their swim team, closed 107 open jobs and laid-off 71 people.

The swim team raised enough money to save the program.

The cutbacks come after finishing last fiscal year 34 million dollars in the red.

Despite being thrown into the surrounding uncertainty, Schrader says it’s time to turn things around.

“We might be doing things different. We might be forging partnerships that had never occurred before. We might also be standing up very proudly and showing the value that is Wright State University,” said Schrader.

Wright State plans to create a student and faculty based commission that will meet with President Schrader on a regular basis to address concerns around campus.

 

 

