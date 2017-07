BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A road will be closed overnight in Beavercreek Tuesday.

City officials say the they will work on a minor water main repair on Dayton-Xenia Road. The road will be closed between Arnica Drive and Wallaby Drive.

The overnight road closure starts at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 and will re-open 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Detours will be posted.