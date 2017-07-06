Police looking for owners of bull, heifer found roaming Columbus

CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Columbus Division of Police put out a “cattle call” on Facebook after helping corral a bull and a heifer in southeast Columbus Wednesday.

Police say the black bull and tan heifer were roaming near the area of Cassady and Lawndale.

CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

Mounted police units helped get the cows to safety. The heifer is wearing a tan collar.

Police have been knocking on doors in the area, but no one has claimed the cows. They are currently at the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center.

Anyone who knows of the cows’ owners is asked to call Heidi at the OSU veterinary medical center at 614-292-6661.

