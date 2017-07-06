Police: Suspect steals air conditioning unit from daycare

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the Miami Valley Child Development Center Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene, one employee told police that she noticed a window was wide open and the blinds were up.

The employee told police that the room’s air conditioning unit was missing.

A second employee told police that surveillance video showed a man climbed through a window and stole the air conditioning.

According to the police report, the suspect was still in the building while a car pulled into the lot and left after the suspect climbed out of the window.

The video showed two computers were missing. The staff is still trying to figure out what happened to the computers.