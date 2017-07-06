Inmate falls 3 stories during attempted escape

Bryan Goney was found lying on the ground outside the Greene County Jail Thursday. (Photo: Greene County Jail)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – An inmate in the Greene County Jail was found lying on the ground outside the facility early Thursday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Bryan Goney had been placed in an isolation cell on the third floor of the jail and managed to break a window.

The Sheriff says Goney went out through the broken window and fell three stories to the sidewalk outside.

A Xenia City employee spotted Goney lying on the ground around 2:30 am and reported it to jail employees.

Goney was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures.

Goney was arrested in November 2016 on charges of robbery and kidnapping. He was found guilty by a Greene County jury and was awaiting sentencing for his conviction.

The Greene County Sheriff says a new investigation is underway for escape charges. The Sheriff says preliminary information shows a jail employee had contact with Goney at 2:20 am during a routine cell check.

 

