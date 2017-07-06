DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited Dayton Children’s Hospital Thursday morning.

Senator Brown talked about how children would be affected by the impact of repealing the Affordable Care. By repealing the Affordable Care Act, it will take out the Medicaid program and the Medicaid expansion.

The Ohio House did not have enough votes to override Ohio Governor John Kasich’s veto to preserve Medicaid expansion.

At least 973,000 children in Ohio use Medicaid for health insurance.

Senator Brown met with the CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital Thursday. Debbie Feldman, CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, is one of those families that has insurance through Medicaid.

Senator Brown spoke about how the healthcare bill would hurt Ohio children.