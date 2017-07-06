Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

According to Reader, an investigation by the Pike County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking ring being directed by Richard Smith, an inmate inside an Ohio prison.

Reader says other individuals involved in the ring were trafficking methamphetamine, and heroin believed to be containing fentanyl, throughout the county. Approximately $10,000 cash, one recreation vehicle, four ATV’s, two motorcycles, nine vehicles, and an estimated 70 prepaid credit cards used in the funding and trafficking of drugs were also seized.

During a search warrant at six locations in Pike County, 23 individuals were arrested in relation to the case. The sheriff’s office says many of those arrested have ties to the MS-13, Konvicted Family or Good Fellas gangs.

 

