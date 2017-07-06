Suspect did not follow police officer’s orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a vehicle parked at the 1900 block of Kensington Place.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw two police in an early model of a Saturn Vue.

Police identified the passenger as Lamar Warren, who had an outstanding federal warrant for robbery.

Police identified the person standing at the driver side door as Eavieon Dewberry.

According to the police report, the police officer told Dewberry who he was, and then Dewberry took off running towards a garage.

The police report says Dewberry did not follow the police officer’s order to stop and the police officer used his taser on Dewberry.

Police ordered Dewberry out of the basement and then Dewberry came into the garage. Police then handcuffed Dewberry and recited the Miranda Rights.

The police report says that the officer asked about a clear plastic bag with white power under the driver seat. Dewberry said he didn’t know what was under the seat and said Warren must have thrown it there, according to the police report.

Dewberry was transported to the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday.