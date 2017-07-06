Tensing turned down plea offer during re-trial

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The former University of Cincinnati police officer accused of killing an unarmed motorist turned down a plea offer during his re-trial.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Ray Tensing’s attorney turned down the plea deal.

According to WLWT, Deters offered Tensing a plea to reckless homicide. Tensing’s attorney, Stew Mathews discussed the deal with Tensing, before his client turned it down.

Deters, appearing on 700 WLW, says he offered the plea deal out of consideration to Sam Dubose’s family, hoping to end the retrial and allow the family to heal.

Deters also claims Mathews told him during an informal conversation that he almost quit as Tensing’s attorney due to the involvement of Tensing’s family in the case.

No announcement has been made about a possible third trial. The first two trials of Tensing ended in mistrials due to hung juries.