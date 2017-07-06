University of Cincinnati football player charged in robbery

By Published:
Alex Thomas. (Photo: University of Cincinnati)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a University of Cincinnati football player has been charged for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery of a man’s marijuana.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 20-year-old junior cornerback Alex Thomas and 23-year-old Julien Holton were arrested Wednesday in Cincinnati. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery and are expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building listed as Thomas’ residence.

A court affidavit says a security video shows Holton holding a firearm as he and Thomas approached the victim, who fled and called police.

The university athletic department says Thomas has been suspended indefinitely. Thomas started 10 games last season with four interceptions.

Online court records don’t indicate whether the men have attorneys.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s