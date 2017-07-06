Widespread flooding in Clark County

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains caused widespread flooding and road closures in Clark County Thursday. Residents say water poured into their yards and in some cases, their homes.

Drains were working overtime in Enon and flood advisories were in effect after heavy rainfall caused mass flooding.

Over on Southern Vista drive, residents there said they could do nothing but watch as flash floods struck their neighborhood.

“My dad looked out the back deck and noticed that the neighbor’s yard was completely flooded so we went out the front and this is what we see,” Amanda Zeunen said.

“And it [the water] was going into our garage, some… I rolled my pants up but they’re still a little bit wet. Rain boots were no match for this.”

City officials shut down several roads after residents warned of high water.

Several inches of water poured over streets and into homes.

Amanda Zeunen’s daughter, Lilly Zeunen was spotted wading through the water. She said: “It comes up to my knees so almost two feet.”

But residents say the flooding is nothing new.

One man had a tongue-in-cheek sign in his yard reading: “Enon Protected Wetlands.”

“I put it up about a month ago because the draining problem is just getting worse and worse,” Ned Clark said.

“I just put the sign up there, I guess, as a silent protest.”

He said the city promised to provide relief with more effective drainage systems but the problem persists.

“Some people can’t buy houses because they can’t get the flooding insurance,” Zeunen said.

But despite the high water, her daughter added: “It’s pretty fun because you get to walk out in the water and watch all the people try to get through.”