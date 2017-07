DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Friday a 13-month-old baby from Dayton died from a suspected drug overdose in May.

The Coroner told 2 NEWS Friday 13-month-old Mari’onna Allen died on May 3 at Dayton Children’s Medical Center.

Test results show the death was caused by fentanyl and carfentanyl intoxication.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated as more information is available.