City water department van slides into sinkhole in Cleveland

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when a city water department van slid into a sinkhole that opened up beneath it in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Water says the van fell through the ground on the city’s east side on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the water department employee wasn’t in the van. The water division had been called to the area to investigate a reported water leak. Cleveland police say the ground under the vehicle may have given way due to a water main break.

Two tow trucks later pulled the van from the sinkhole.

The street was closed for repairs and crews were working to restore water to the area.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s