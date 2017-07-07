Dayton man sentenced to prison for bank robberies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robberies.

The U.S. District Attorney, Benjamin Glassman said Michael Stathas, 33, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday to seven years in prison for robbing two banks in Montgomery County in December 2016.

Stathas pleaded guilty on April 3 to two counts of robbery.

According to court documents, Stathas jumped the teller counter at a Fifth Third Bank in Kettering, Ohio on December 23, pepper-sprayed the teller and stole the teller’s station money. On December 29, Stathas vaulted a bank counter at Key Bank in Centerville, Ohio. Once on the other side of the counter, he stole cash from the teller’s station.

Stathas fled the second robbery in his car. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives in marked vehicles attempted to stop him, but rather than complying with their demands, he fled at a high rate of speed, ultimately crashing his car near Moraine, Ohio.