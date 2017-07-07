Police: Facebook argument led to shooting death of teen

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Court documents related to the arrest of two men reveal details of what led to the shooting death of a Dayton teen.

The documents detail the events leading up to the shooting death of 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger while inside her home in the 700 block of Morse Avenue.

In the probable cause for the arrest of Jason Tidwell and Dylan Angel, the arresting officer wrote the Tidwell got into an argument Angle via Facebook Messenger. During that argument, the two agreed to meet and fight at Tidwell’s house.

The affidavit goes on to say the Angel told Tidwell if he went to the house he would, “shoot through the whole house.”

When Angel did arrive he and Tidwell began fighting.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared that Tidwell at one point went inside and came back out with a handgun.

The documents say Jason then fired the gun at Dylan from the driveway. Angel, who was near his car on the street, retrieved his own handgun and fired several shots toward the house and at Tidwell.

Most of those rounds, investigators say, went into the house and at least one struck MacKenna Kronenberger who was in her bedroom.

The two men are both in the Montgomery County Jail and face several charges, including murder and felonious assault.

Angel and Tidwell appeared in Dayton Municipal Court Friday and are next due in court July 14.

The judge on Friday set bail for $1 million.

 

