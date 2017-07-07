Gov. Kasich’s backing a mixed blessing for GOP’s Mary Taylor

DAKE KANG and JULIE CARR SMYTH , Associated Press
Lt. Governor Mary Taylor

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor enters the 2018 gubernatorial race Friday with the promised backing of Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Whether the endorsement of a leading detractor of President Donald Trump helps or hurts Republican Mary Taylor in her bid to lead the battleground state is unclear.

Mary Taylor is expected to make her formal announcement Friday. You can watch it live here when it happens.

The 51-year-old Taylor is the final high-profile Republican expected to join the race to succeed Kasich, who is term-limited. The other three are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth.

Kasich’s backing could prove beneficial in the crowded field. He won Ohio’s Republican presidential primary last year with nearly as many votes as Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio combined.

Yet more recent polling found Trump’s favorability exceeds Kasich’s among Ohio voters.

