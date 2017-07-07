Local singer to perform at Newport

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A local country singer will take the stage at Newport Saturday.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, country singer Clark Manson will perform at 1:00 p.m. at the Saloon Stage at Newport.

Manson performed in the Sidney Walmart for more than 70 people but he is no stranger to the stage.

He has been to other venues and has learned a lot about performing.

“I’ve grown a lot as a person and an artist. I’ve worked with really awesome people. You take it year by year and grow as you can. The first year was amazing and every year keeps getting better and better,” Manson said.

Manson is expected to make appearances at the Miami County Fair and Party on the Beach at Indian Lake in August.