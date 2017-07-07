Local singer to perform at Newport

Troy Daily News Published: Updated:
Troy Daily News

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A local country singer will take the stage at Newport Saturday.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, country singer Clark Manson will perform at 1:00 p.m. at the Saloon Stage at Newport.

Manson performed in the Sidney Walmart for more than 70 people but he is no stranger to the stage.

He has been to other venues and has learned a lot about performing.

“I’ve grown a lot as a person and an artist. I’ve worked with really awesome people. You take it year by year and grow as you can. The first year was amazing and every year keeps getting better and better,” Manson said.

Manson is expected to make appearances at the Miami County Fair and Party on the Beach at Indian Lake in August.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s