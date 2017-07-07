Man charged with rape of disabled woman in Ohio in 2000

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in 2000 in southwestern Ohio has been arrested on a rape charge.

Warren County’s prosecutor says 42-year-old Brian Sundin was indicted in February, but the indictment was sealed until his arrest. Prosecutor David Fornshell announced the indictment Thursday after Sundin was found in Tennessee’s Williamson County where he had been arrested on a theft charge.

Fornshell’s statement says a nurse at an extended care center in Mason found blood in the diaper of a “severely developmentally disabled adult female.” Authorities allege Sundin entered the center through an unlocked door. The woman died in 2011.

Investigators say test results last year matched Sundin’s DNA profile at the Florida Department of Corrections.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Sundin.

