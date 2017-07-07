Man on motorcycle clotheslined by low-hanging wire

By Published:

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a 63-year-old motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after being clotheslined by a low-hanging wire.

WEWS-TV reports the man was pulled off his bike in northeast Ohio’s Bath Township on Wednesday yet walked away with only minor injuries.

The man told a 911 operator he felt a “rope burn” on his neck.

Police say the afternoon sun and shadows might have made it difficult for him see the black cable line owned by a communications company. The road’s speed limit is 45 mph.

Bath Township Police Chief Mike McNeely says it’s amazing the man wasn’t seriously hurt.

McNeely says the line likely drooped down shortly before the man drove into it because there hadn’t been any previous reports about the line on the heavily traveled road.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s