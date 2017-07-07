Man shot multiple times in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for suspects after a late night shooting in Trotwood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and a person wounded at the Meadowlark Apartments on Biddison Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police have not released the victim’s condition.

Investigators say the man did not live at the apartment complex. He came to the apartments on a bicycle.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Trotwood Police at 937-854-3988.