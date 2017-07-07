Man shot multiple times in Trotwood

By Published: Updated:
Police investigate a shooting on Biddison Ave. in Trotwood.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for suspects after a late night shooting in Trotwood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and a person wounded at the Meadowlark Apartments on Biddison Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police have not released the victim’s condition.

Investigators say the man did not live at the apartment complex. He came to the apartments on a bicycle.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Trotwood Police at 937-854-3988.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s