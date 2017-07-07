More severe weather expected Friday

Photo by Mike Ullery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  After all the rain that fell in the Miami Valley Thursday, more severe weather is expected Friday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says showers and thunderstorms will head into the Miami Valley Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Some of the thunderstorms could be strong and Jamie says the best chance for severe weather will be between 3:00 and 4:00 pm. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are possible.

Severe weather warnings were issued by the National Weather Service until 5:00 pm for the entire Miami Valley.

Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Watches / Warnings
Watches / Warnings
24 Hour Risk
24 Hour Risk
48 Hour Risk
48 Hour Risk
72 Hour Risk
72 Hour Risk

