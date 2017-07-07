NASA says Pence was ok to touch hardward despite sign

Daniel Arkin NBC Published: Updated:
In this Saturday, April 1, 2017, photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at DynaLab, Inc. in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Pence and a few other White House officials made a new offer to conservative House Republicans late Monday on the GOP's failed health care bill, hoping to resuscitate a measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A photo of Vice President Mike Pence touching NASA hardware clearly marked “Do Not Touch” took flight on social media Friday, inspiring scores of gags and memes.

NASA said the “Do Not Touch” signs in the vicinity at the Kennedy Space Flight Center “are there as a day-to-day reminder,” but the “Critical Space Flight Hardware” in question was “absolutely okay” to touch.

“Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is absolutely okay,” said NASA spokeswoman Jen Rae Wang. “Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby.”

The vice president, for his part, gamely played along, joking on Twitter that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, “dared” him to do it.

Rubio replied: “In fairness, I warned @VP that ‘you break it, you own it.'”

Pence spoke to NASA employees Thursday before touring the facility.

The viral photo circulated widely on social media Friday, kicking off several jokes at the vice president’s expense. At least a few users compared the image to the now-infamous photo of President Donald Trump putting his hands on a glowing orb in Saudi Arabia.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s