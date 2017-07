DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s a new eatery to check out in Dayton.

416 Diner opened Friday morning in the Oregon District.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The diner is at the 400 block of East 5th Street.

The diner serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and more.

