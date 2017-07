MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – According to officials, a motorcycle crashed into a tree Friday.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Huntington Road.

Officials said 76-year-old David Yost was traveling east bound and slowly started to drift off left of center and hit trees.

According to officials, speed was not factor and Yost was wearing a helmet, but they say he did have some sort of medical condition.

Officials said Yost died at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what happened.