Ohio town to refund speeding fines to more than 100 drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police mistake has led to more than 100 people in Ohio having their speeding ticket fines refunded.

The Blade reports the refund applies to drivers who received a speeding ticket from a hand-held speed camera Feb. 1 near Byrnedale Elementary School in Toledo.

Police Chief George Kral says drivers were improperly ticketed due to a police mistake.

City Councilman Rob Ludeman says an officer was stationed inside the school zone, where the speed limit is lower, but his camera targeted vehicles outside of the zone, where the speed limit is higher. Ludeman says he and his wife both received an improper ticket.

Authorities say the 115 tickets issued would normally carry a $120 fine. People who already have paid the fine will receive a refund.

