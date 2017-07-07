Phillipsburg police officer jailed for alleged rape

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Phillipsburg police officer is now in jail after allegedly raping two women.

According to Vandalia Police, Justin Sanderson was wearing his Phillipsburg Police uniform and had his police cruiser parked at a hotel parking lot at the time of the incident.

One woman filed the sexual assault report Monday, July 3.

Based on this report, two women were sexually assaulted by a man who posed as an Ohio State University police officer.

The report says the three individuals agreed to meet for paid sex at a Knights Inn.

The sexual assault report says the man got a key to the hotel room where the women were staying and forced himself on the two women while wearing a police uniform.

Sanderson is now in the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on one count rape.

The Vandalia Police Department are meeting with prosecutors to review the case.