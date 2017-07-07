Prisoner steals police van, crashes into woods

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say an inmate being transported for a court appearance stole the police van and drove away Thursday.

According to the Huber Heights Police Division, a group of prisoners was being transported to the Huber Height Police and the Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division by Riverside Police Officers Thursday.

When the van had entered a secure area, one of the prisoners managed to avoid the officers in charge of the transport and get into the driver’s seat of the van. The man then got the keys to the van and drove away, crashing through a large sally port door and then through a gate in the back lot of the Huber Heights Police Division.

The prisoner drove through Sherman Park into a neighborhood.

Police found the van crashed into a wooded area about half a mile away from the police and court facility but the driver had fled.

He was found minutes later by a Huber Heights Police Officer and is now back in custody, facing numerous additional charges.

Police say they will not identify the prisoner until he has been officially charged.