Reds sign top-pick Greene

Associated Press Published:

PHOENIX (AP) — High school right-hander Hunter Greene, taken by the Cincinnati Reds with the second overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with a $7.23 million signing bonus — the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012.

The deal, reached before Friday’s 5 p.m. EDT deadline to sign for players with remaining college eligibility, tops the $7,005,000 signing bonus agreed to last week between University of Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and Tampa Bay, which choose him with the fourth selection.

Greene’s bonus is the highest ever for a high school pitcher. He also played shortstop at Notre Dame High School in California. A fastball that can reach 100 mph has the Reds projecting him as a future ace.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s