RUSH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A road will be closed in Champaign County next Monday.

The Champaign County Engineer announced Friday that East Street in North Lewisburg will be closed for bridge repair work

The project starts Monday, July 10 and will continue all week.

The funds for this projects comes from the Village of North Lewisburg and the Engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.