Teen in Ronnie Bowers shooting may be tried as adult

By Published:
Ronnie Bowers/Routsong Funeral Home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Kettering teenager may be tried as an adult.

Ben Swift is the attorney representing the 17-year-old. Swift says it appears his client will be transferred to adult court.

The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Ronnie Bowers in September of 2016.

Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi canceled a hearing scheduled for Friday, where he was expected to rule on whether the teenager would be tried as a juvenile or an adult. Judge Capizzi is expected to issue a written decision on the matter.

The Ohio Supreme Court in May ruled that juveniles who committed certain crimes must be transferred to adult court. That ruling reversed a previous decision by the court that the automatic transfer to adult court violated a juvenile defendant’s constitutional rights.

Prosecutors have requested that the teenager be tried as an adult on charges of murder, and other charges related to Bowers’ death.

Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting, three juveniles and one 18-year-old. Two of the teenagers have testified against the shooting suspect.

The 18-year-old, Miles Heizer, was released, but is facing charges in an unrelated case.

