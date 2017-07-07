The Latest: Trump raised concerns about hacking with Putin

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s second official visit to Europe.

President Donald Trump opened his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by raising concerns about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells reporters that Trump pressed Putin on the issue during their more than two-hour meeting on the sidelines of a summit of world leaders in Germany.

Tillerson says Putin denied any involvement during his more than two-hour meeting with Trump.

Tillerson says he thinks the president “is rightly focused on how do we move forward from something that may be an intractable disagreement at this point.”