DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two events in Dayton are canceled due to the weather Friday.

Dayton’s First Friday Street party and Great Dayton Adventure Race have been canceled.

Event officials will email teams that signed up for the race about the change.

Organizers are looking to reschedule the race.

First Friday activities at certain indoor businesses are still going as planned.

For more information about the events going on tonight, you can look at the Facebook post below: