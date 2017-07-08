Dragons lose to Cubs in 11

DAYTON, Ohio – The South Bend Cubs scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to break a 3-3 tie and defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-3 on Saturday night. A crowd of 7,972 saw the Cubs defeat the Dragons for the second straight night at Fifth Third Field.

South Bend scored three runs before the first out of the game was recorded in the top of the first inning. The Dragons started back with two runs in the third. Hector Vargas doubled to begin the inning and eventually scored on an error. Jose Siri reached on an infield single with two outs and scored from first on Taylor Trammell’s double to make it 3-2.

It was still 3-2 in the seventh inning when Dayton’s Bruce Yari blasted a home run to tie the game. It was Yari’s fourth homer of the year.

The Dragons had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. John Sansone was hit by a pitch with one out and went to second on Michael Beltre’s single. Hector Vargas grounded to third as Beltre was forced at second base for the second out of the inning. Sansone went to third on the play, representing the winning run. Malik Collymore then ripped a line drive to left field, but South Bend’s Kevonte Mitchell was able to move to his left and make the catch to send the game to the 11th inning.

Dragons reliever Daury Moreta, who was added to the roster earlier in the day when he was promoted from Billings, made his first Midwest League appearance and endured a rough outing. He allowed three hits and four runs in the 11th inning and was charged with the loss.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Boyles worked four innings, allowing seven hits and three runs before leaving the game after throwing 70 pitches. The Dragons announced that Boyles will be promoted to Daytona on Sunday. Relievers Carlos Machorro, Joel Kuhnel, and Jesse Adams combined to throw six scoreless innings before Moreta surrendered the four runs in the 11th.

The Dragons collected seven hits. Trammell was 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Siri’s infield single extended his hitting streak to 16 straight games, four short of the club record.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-11, 47-40) will battle South Bend (7-10, 46-40) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in the third game of the four-game set. Wennington Romero (3-6, 4.17) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Bryan Hudson (2-3, 4.21). Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).