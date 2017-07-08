Funeral fund set up for 14-year-old killed by stray bullet

Related Coverage Police: Facebook argument led to shooting death of teen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A funeral expense fund has been set up for 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger who was killed in the crossfire of a fight outside her home.

Carroll High School, where Kronenberger was a student, posted that announcement on its Facebook page. Donations can be made at carrollhs.org/KronenbergerDonations.

All money donated will go to offset funeral costs. Money left over will be used to provide financial support for Carroll families in need.

Services for Kronenberger are pending.