High pressure will build into the area for the weekend. Enjoy the low humidity and beautiful weather. Temperatures will be running below average for the weekend. If you are heading towards Columbus today, they may have a brief shower.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, a pleasant day! High 78

TONIGHT: Clear, cool and calm. Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs around 80

Chances for rain begin again on Monday and are expected nearly everyday next week.