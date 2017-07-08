Miami Valley residents protest Senate Healthcare Bill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sen. Portman has been on the fence about the Senate Healthcare Bill. Saturday, about 15 people stood in front hoping he votes against it.

The protesters told 2 NEWS they are hoping get their voices heard.Rachel Feltner believes the cost of replacing Obamacare is too high.

“Millions of Americans will lose coverage. And also it will affect our most vulnerable. 57% of Dayton Children’s patients use Medicaid,” said Feltner.

31,000 petitions against the GOP healthcare bill were delivered to senator Rob Portman in June.

Dr. Donald Nguyen works at Dayton Children’s and hopes that Portman responds to everyone’s concern.

“We took an oath a way way long time ago to take care of these children. I dedicate my life to take care of these children, not adults. The children do not get to chose whether they have cancer or chronic conditions,” said Dr.Nguyen.

Nguyen and Feltner agree the stakes are too high and won’t benefit the right people.

“The money they cut is not going into the bank for savings. They use this money to give tax cuts to the rich. We know that,” said Dr. Nguyen.

“This is an issue of saying that we care about everyone in our society. Every citizen. Everyone deserves health care and everyone deserves the right to a healthy life,” said Feltner.

Sen. Portman has come out questioning the proposed bill. He also stated that Obamacare isn’t working for Ohio’s middle class.

Republicans have imposed an August 1st deadline to finalize a bill to replace Obamacare.