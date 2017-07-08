Miami Valley residents protest Senate Healthcare Bill

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sen. Portman has been on the fence about the Senate Healthcare Bill. Saturday, about 15 people stood in front hoping he votes against it.

The protesters told 2 NEWS they are hoping get their voices heard.Rachel Feltner believes the cost of replacing Obamacare is too high.

“Millions of Americans will lose coverage. And also it will affect our most vulnerable. 57% of Dayton Children’s patients use Medicaid,” said Feltner.

31,000 petitions against the GOP healthcare bill were delivered to senator Rob Portman in June.

Dr. Donald Nguyen works at Dayton Children’s and hopes that Portman responds to everyone’s concern.

“We took an oath a way way long time ago to take care of these children. I dedicate my life to take care of these children, not adults. The children do not get to chose whether they have cancer or chronic conditions,” said Dr.Nguyen.

Nguyen and Feltner agree the stakes are too high and won’t benefit the right people.

“The money they cut is not going into the bank for savings. They use this money to give tax cuts to the rich. We know that,” said Dr. Nguyen.

“This is an issue of saying that we care about everyone in our society. Every citizen. Everyone deserves health care and everyone deserves the right to a healthy life,” said Feltner.

Sen. Portman has come out questioning the proposed bill. He also stated that Obamacare isn’t working for Ohio’s middle class.

Republicans have imposed an August 1st deadline to finalize a bill to replace Obamacare.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s