Pregnant woman taken to hospital after ATV crash

HARLAN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after an ATV she was riding on crashed.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Morrow Woodville Rd. in Warren County.

Officials say a man and woman were riding on the ATV when they lost control and rolled over. The woman is pregnant was taken by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man refused treatment.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this point.

2 NEWS will update the story as details develop.