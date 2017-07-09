1 dead, 8 injured in Hamilton County shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) – At least one person is dead and eight others are injured -– including three children — after a late night shooting in Colerain Township.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene and have not been caught, police said.

An adult woman died.

Eight others were injured. A family member tells WLWT News 5 that a pregnant woman was shot in the leg and lost her baby.

Three children are being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center is treating five victims. One is critical, three are in fair condition and one is stable, the hospital said.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 9900 block of Capstan Drive.

Colerain Township Police’s public information officer Jim Love told WLWT News 5’s Karin Johnson the victims are family and friends who were gathered for a gender reveal party. Love told Johnson the person who died is an adult, but he could not confirm the ages of the other victims, except to say some of them are children.

Love said it is not clear yet what the motive is for the shooting. “As of right now, I do not know what instigated this,” Love said. “I do not know how this got started.”

Neighbors said the shooting started during the gender reveal party and the shooter fled the scene.

Love told Johnson the police responded quickly. “We were out here pretty quick,” Love said. “Immediately the scene was secured. And then as soon as it was secured, the EMTs were right around the corner. They were immediately called in.”

Love confirmed detectives are with the victims who are being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “Hopefully there we can get some more information and descriptions, all the information we need to be able to proceed to continue this investigation, hopefully get the people who did the shooting,” Love told Johnson.

Colerain Township Police requested Cincinnati Police crime scene investigators help them process the scene of the shooting.

Police have not released the names of those involved. WLWT will update this story as details become available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.