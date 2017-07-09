Dragons fall to South Bend on Sunday

South Bend collected 19 hits in the game after getting 15 on Friday and 16 on Saturday. They scored in six consecutive innings starting with the second.

DAYTON, Ohio -South Bend’s Vimael Machin collected five hits including a two-run home run as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Dayton Dragons 13-5 on Sunday afternoon. The Cubs have won the first three games of the series that will conclude on Monday night.

The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning to take an early 4-0 lead. Bruce Yari‘s run-scoring single brought in Taylor Trammell with the first run, and John Sansone added a three-run home run later in the inning. The homer was Sansone’s ninth of the season.

After South Bend scored two runs in the top of the second, Dayton’s Jose Siri launched a home run in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-2. Siri’s home run was his 13th of the year and extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games, tied him for the third longest hitting streak in Dragons history.

South Bend tied the game with three runs in the third and took the lead with one in the fourth to jump ahead 6-5. They added three in the fifth to make it 9-5.

In an unusual development, one of South Bend’s runs was removed from the official statistics after the game after a meeting between umpires and the Official Scorer. The scoreboard displayed a 14-5 final score, but umpires ruled that a run scored by South Bend in the sixth inning should not have counted after a runner was called out for missing second base for the third out of an inning. Although a runner crossed the plate before the out was recorded, the missed base came on a force play, causing the run to be disallowed.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-7) was charged with the loss. He worked three and one-third innings, allowing five hits and six runs with four walks and one strikeout.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. Trammell, Siri, and Shane Mardirosian each had two. Mardirosian’s second hit actually came as a pitcher. He played the first eight innings at second base and then pitched the top of the ninth inning, allowing one run.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-12, 47-41) will host South Bend (8-10, 47-40) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the last game of the four-game set. Scott Moss (10-4, 3.10) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Tyler Peyton (2-3, 4.89).