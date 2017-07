FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a medical condition may be to blame for a rollover crash in Fairborn.

Officers were called to 50 Rowland Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on reports a car was on its side.

When they arrived they found a female driver stuck in the vehicle. Two parked cars were also hit.

The woman was taken to the hospital…she’s expected to be okay.

Police cited her for failure to maintain reasonable control.