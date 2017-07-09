Enjoy the rain free day, more rain is forecast this week.

High pressure will be in control today, but it will be short lived.  Enjoy the sunshine, dry weather and low humidity today.  The humidity and chances for showers and storms increase for the week ahead.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs around 82

TONIGHT:  Increasing clouds, chance of a shower or storm late. Low 66

MONDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. High 85

Nearly everyday this week there will be chances for showers and storms.  There may also be chances of severe weather this week as well.  Since June first we have received 10.70″ of rainfall.  That is 5.40″ above normal.

