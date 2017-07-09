Gunshot victim shows up at Dayton hospital, later dies

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
Crime Scene Tape

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim shows up at a Dayton hospital and later dies.

According to a release from The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the emergency room of Good Samaritan Hospital just before 1:00 a.m Sunday after a man was taken there with a gunshot wound.

23-year-old Orlando C. Edwards, Jr. of Dayton died from his injuries. Violent Crimes Detectives believe he was shot somewhere in Harrison Township.

Anyone with information in reference to this crime should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s