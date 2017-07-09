Gunshot victim shows up at Dayton hospital, later dies

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim shows up at a Dayton hospital and later dies.

According to a release from The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the emergency room of Good Samaritan Hospital just before 1:00 a.m Sunday after a man was taken there with a gunshot wound.

23-year-old Orlando C. Edwards, Jr. of Dayton died from his injuries. Violent Crimes Detectives believe he was shot somewhere in Harrison Township.

Anyone with information in reference to this crime should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.