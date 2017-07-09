John Glenn International Airport to hold workshop on flight anxiety

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An airport named for one of Ohio’s most famous fliers is planning an event to help people face their fears of airports and flying.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport, named for the late astronaut, is accepting registrations until Aug. 21 for the workshop on Aug. 26. Space is limited.

The Facing Takeoff workshop includes an introduction to the Columbus airport and air travel. Participants can meet and interact with aviation and health professionals. Topics include flight mechanics, travel skills and managing anxiety. Participants also can practice entering a security checkpoint and boarding an airplane if one’s available that day.

The event is open to those 10 or older. A parent or guardian must accompany minors.

Partners are Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ohio State University and Southwest Airlines.