2 dead in Fairfield Township murder-suicide

WLWT Staff Published:

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A man shot his wife, and then himself, in Fairfield Township, police said.

WLWT, our news partners in Cincinnati, reports James Welber, 53, and his wife Rebecca Welber, 52, were found dead in a home in the 5800 block of Brooke Meadows Court Saturday just before noon.

Police said that James Welber has not been to work for a couple of days.

James Welber had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died. Rebecca Welber has multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple was in the midst of a divorce, police said.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s