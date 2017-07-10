2 dead in Fairfield Township murder-suicide

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A man shot his wife, and then himself, in Fairfield Township, police said.

WLWT, our news partners in Cincinnati, reports James Welber, 53, and his wife Rebecca Welber, 52, were found dead in a home in the 5800 block of Brooke Meadows Court Saturday just before noon.

Police said that James Welber has not been to work for a couple of days.

James Welber had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died. Rebecca Welber has multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple was in the midst of a divorce, police said.