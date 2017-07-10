2 jailed after early morning burglary attempt

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men were arrested Sunday after someone saw them trying to break into a home and called police.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress in the 3900 block of Larkspur Drive around 4:00 am Sunday.

According to a police report on the incident, when officers arrived they saw a parked car turn its lights on as they approached and a man opening a window to a house.

Police then turned on the overhead lights of their cruiser and shined a spotlight on the house. That’s when a man later identified as Richie Rhea, Sr., 43, ran away. One of the Officers chased him and found Rhea hiding behind a trash can down the street.

Rhea, Sr. was handcuffed and searched. Police found two stolen credit cards and $105 is cash.

Another officer approached the vehicle that was parked in front of another house and found Richie Rhea, Jr., 22, sitting inside. He was also taken into custody.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded firearm under the seat, three pill bottles and two screwdrivers.

Police spoke with the person who called 911 and were told they heard car doors open and close, which was unusual for that area.

Rhea Sr. and Rhea Jr. were both taken to the Montgomery County Jail and booked on burglary, weapons and drug charges.