A local fire district receives grant award from firefighting program

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP (WDTN) – One fire district received a grant award through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The Clearcreek Fire District received more than $217,000 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Officials say the grant money will help purchase five emergency ambulance power lift cots.

This is the eighth time in the past 10 years the Clearcreek Fire Department has been awarded significant funding to enhance, improve and maintain equipment.

Officials say the grant money will help best serve citizens and guests of Clearcreek Township and the city of Springboro.

The Clearcreek Fire District has received more than $2,000,000 in federal grant funding since 2005.