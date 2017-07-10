Andrews woman killed in Cincinnati ‘had a smile for everybody’

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – A Huntington County woman was shot and killed and eight others wounded in a shooting near Cincinnati late Saturday night, according to Colerain Township police.

Police said Autum Garrett, 22, died. Two gunmen opened fire inside a home where a pregnant woman was hosting a party to reveal the gender of her child, according to police. Several social media posts from family members indicate Garrett was cousins with the woman hosting the party.

Garrett worked at M & S Industrial Metal Fabricators. According to the HR Manager there, Garrett worked in the assembly and insulation department. She would have worked there for a year in August.

Randy Borskey said everyone at the plant is still in disbelief over the tragedy.

“Autum was very friendly and had a smile for everybody. She was very pleasant and everyone liked her. She was one of the younger gals in her department. She’s funny and engaging and one of the people you look for to work with you. We’re concerned for her family too and we pray for them and hope [police] find who committed this tragedy,” Borskey said over the phone.

Among others who were injured are three children between the ages of 2 and 8. Police said none of their injuries are life-threatening. Three people were treated for injuries and released and a two others are listed in serious condition.

A GoFundMe Page set up by a purported cousin of the family said Garrett was at the reveal party with her two children and husband. The page organizer, Ashley Renee, said the three were also injured, but police have not confirmed that information.

Monday the GoFundMe Page update said Garrett’s husband, Bryan, ” is now responsive. His leg is broke in 2 different place. The kids are ok. The kids will be discharged soon.”

Garrett is from Hamilton, Ohio and is a graduate of Huntington North High School and lived in Andrews, according to her Facebook page. Her page is also full of pictures of her smiling with her husband and two children, a son and daughter.

Police said the suspects remain at-large and they do not know why the shooters targeted the home or the people inside.They set up a tip line and are busy working leads.

“We are doing old fashioned leg work. We are interviewing anybody that might be associated with it. We are getting a number of tips and we are following up on those tips. Hopefully we are knocking on every door and maybe one door will open and that door might be the right place. We have a call line and a text tip line and those are being worked,” James Love, the public information officer for the Colerain Township Police Department, told NewsChannel 15.

WKRC-TV, the CBS affiliate in Cincinnati, reported the pregnant woman who hosted the party was shot in the leg and she lost her baby.